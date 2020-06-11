Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Buildings
198 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Related tags
clothing
apparel
helmet
crash helmet
hardhat
charlotte
nc
usa
People Images & Pictures
human
PNG images