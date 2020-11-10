Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
venwardo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
Nature Images
temple
outdoors
worship
shrine
urban
town
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
flagstone
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Scenery Wallpapers
monastery
housing
Landscape Images & Pictures
fog
Public domain images
Related collections
B&W
139 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
green
448 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Aerial Photos
680 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone