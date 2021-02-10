Go to Gabriella Clare Marino's profile
cars parked beside the road in between buildings during daytime
Piazza Santi Apostoli, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License

An empty square in Rome's city centre during Covid-19 lockdown

