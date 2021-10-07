Go to Sean Foster's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Great Smoky Mountains, United States
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Vultures finding food in autumn.

Related collections

Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking