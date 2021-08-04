Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lui MF
@luilui
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Traditional Maltese fishing boat, also known as the luzzu.
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
wood texture
fishing boat
st julians
malta
gozo
mediterranean
marsaxlokk
Eye Images
boat
culture
paint
luzzu
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
text
furniture
hardwood
Free images
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road