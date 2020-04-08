Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lexy Lammerink
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
cafe
bright
Coffee Images
house plant
sugar
chocolate
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
tabletop
cup
coffee cup
table
pottery
hardwood
coffee table
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Interior Space
7 photos
· Curated by Zoe Benham
Space Images & Pictures
interior
room
Coffee
76 photos
· Curated by Elaine Howlin
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
JCB Blog Photos
206 photos
· Curated by Jacalyn Beales
blog
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers