Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olaf Spinner
@highendbark
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zoo Osnabrück, Osnabrück, Deutschland
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A white wolf sleeping on a stone in a zoo
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zoo osnabrück
osnabrück
deutschland
Wolf Images & Pictures
sleeping
zoo
Dog Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
white wolf
white dog
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
wildlife
Fox Images & Pictures
Bear Pictures & Images
arctic fox
Free stock photos
Related collections
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos
· Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor