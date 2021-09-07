Go to Manuel Palmeira's profile
@mpalmtree
Download free
grayscale photo of a bridge
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ponte Vasco da Gama, Sacavém, Portugal
Published on Epson, PerfectionV300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ponte Vasco da Gama bridge

Related collections

Long Exposure
534 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking