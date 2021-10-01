Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Salamanca
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cefalù, PA, Italia
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Woman reading in front of the sea. Cefalù, Italy.
Related tags
cefalù
pa
italia
mediterranean sea
cinematic photography
nature landscape
Ocean Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
sicily
italian summer
italian sunset
Italy Pictures & Images
cinematic wallpaper
cinematic shots
Nature Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
story telling
cefalu
woman reading
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Savannah animals
26 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife