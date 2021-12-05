Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ainārs Cekuls
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
latvia
november
cold
january
february
freezing cold
HD Winter Wallpapers
pine
pines cones
pine cone
pine cone in snow
Christmas Backgrounds
christmas decoration
frozen
winter mood
snowy
cold winter
europe winter
freezing
winter forest
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Analytics
48 photos · Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos · Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers