Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manish Dave
@manishdave
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lotus In water
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Free stock photos
Related collections
Underwater
254 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
75 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Digital Marketing
83 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work