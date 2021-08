Kinerma is old northern village of Karelia. It is place where has been living only five people for last 10 years. Old buildings and natural farms are the main part of this village. But there is something more. It is a power of souls of these people who don't want to leave their homeland. It is their own history, their the biggest part of life. When you see their lifes you can't be indifferent. Great place and great people.