Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thandy Yung
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kid's hand grabbing a watermelon.
Related collections
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
99 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
watermelon
HD Kids Wallpapers
toddler
Baby Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
Health Images
finger
nail
Free pictures