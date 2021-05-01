Probably not a top destination for those visiting Lanzarote, the Temple Hall / Telamon shipwreck is located NE of Arrecife and, it seems, will be removed in 2018 (lucky to have had a chance to capture it!). According to wrecksite.eu she was built in Scotland in 1954. On 31-Oct-1981, while on route from the Ivory Coast to Greece, she sustained a water leak and was beached in her current location. The wreck sits close to what seems a power station, which at night is lit with yellow floodlights; at the time of shooting there was the “Super Blue Blood Moon”. www.mariolapergola.com