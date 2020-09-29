Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Majesty
1,158 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bridges
61 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
remote control
machine