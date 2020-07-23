Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mario Mendez
@m_mendez_ix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, WA, USA
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snail 🐌 finding a spot in the plant
Related tags
seattle
wa
usa
Animals Images & Pictures
snail
plant
droplet
outdoors
Nature Images
rain
shell
close up
invertebrate
Free pictures
Related collections
Nature
4,940 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wildlife
14 photos
· Curated by C L
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Snails
20 photos
· Curated by Jessie H
snail
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate