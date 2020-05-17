Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudia Falkenbach
@clau_falk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rose
Related tags
Flower Images
blossom
plant
geranium
Rose Images
HD Red Wallpapers
pollen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
All Nations
219 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures