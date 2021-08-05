Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
Related tags
plant
root
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Related collections
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers