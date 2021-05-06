Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Önder Örtel
@onderortel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Black glove
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
glove
hand
black glove
hand gesture
fingers
sign
finger
leather glove
signs
White Backgrounds
leather
finger gesture
apparel
clothing
Free pictures
Related collections
Portrait
23 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds