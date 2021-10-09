Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Butterfly Images
Nature Images
macro
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
HD Green Wallpapers
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Background bright
132 photos · Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Black & White
886 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds / Textures
947 photos · Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers