Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Casper Thompson
@caspersio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake District National Park, Ambleside, United Kingdom
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake district national park
ambleside
united kingdom
boat
vehicle
transportation
land
Nature Images
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
coast
ferry
promontory
watercraft
vessel
island
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Wonderland
24 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers