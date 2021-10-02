Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bug
Nature Images
macro
hornet
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
andrena
wasp
firefly
rock
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,626 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Creep it Real
67 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture