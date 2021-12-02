Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bulbul Ahmed
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
human
evening dress
gown
fashion
robe
Women Images & Pictures
dress
wedding gown
Wedding Backgrounds
photography
photo
sari
silk
portrait
face
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture
Follow Me
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man