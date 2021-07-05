Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
temple
archaeologist
egyptian
felucca
God Images & Pictures
key of life
abandoned
afterlife
agilkia island
carving
civilization
dam
heritage
hieroglyphs
history
mummy
necropolis
temple of isis
tomb
Tourism Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog
Collection #151: Ucraft
8 photos
· Curated by Ucraft
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Serenity
42 photos
· Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images