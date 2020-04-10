Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 10, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Easter lamb mother looking straight
Related tags
easter lamb
jung sheep
paschal lamb
Easter Images
happy easter
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
schaapjes
292 photos
· Curated by L S
schaapje
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
wildlife
21 photos
· Curated by joyce dickinson
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Lambs & Sheep
98 photos
· Curated by Catherine Clinch
lamb
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures