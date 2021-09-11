Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old white frame church with steeple with cross
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spire
steeple
architecture
building
tower
church
Free pictures
Related collections
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos · Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor