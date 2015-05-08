Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Firmbee.com
firmbee
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
guitar plugged in Ibanez guitar amplifier
Guitar on amplifier
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
music
vintage
grey
guitar
speaker
blur
music background
old
electric
electric guitar
bass
instrument
musical
amplifier
amp
selective focus
music wallpapers
ibanez
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20