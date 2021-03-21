Go to Vivek Doshi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black round metal plate on black textile
black round metal plate on black textile
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Coin before independence

Related collections

Life's a Party
1,017 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
See Not My Eyes
1,190 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
style
Savannah animals
26 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking