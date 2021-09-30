Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maulana Aziz
@bradermaulana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
nature
Related tags
lombok
nusa tenggara barat
indonesia
Nature Images
outdoors
cottage
building
housing
House Images
countryside
vegetation
plant
rural
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
hut
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
woman
189 photos
· Curated by MA WENJUAN
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images