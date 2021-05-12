Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angiola Harry
@ang10ze
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cimahi, Cimahi City, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Small cakes from Asia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cimahi
cimahi city
west java
indonesia
cookies
Cake Images
crackers
Cake Images
pasta
Food Images & Pictures
ravioli
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
rug
tortellini
sweets
confectionery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos · Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Portraits
678 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures