Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rutvik Patel
@rutvik1999
Download free
Share
Info
Jungfraujoch, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Mountain Across the Clouds
Related collections
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Merry
146 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
peak
ice
switzerland
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
jungfraujoch
lauterbrunnen
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Landscape Images & Pictures
swiss alps
interlaken
Cloud Pictures & Images
apls
land
Free images