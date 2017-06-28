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Omar Lopez
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group of women standing on rock fragment
Girl Gang
A map marker
Running Springs, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
female
fall
trees
color
beauty
women
friends
hiking
girls
leaves
group
friendship
together
diversity
friend
seasons
poc
girl
Public domain images
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