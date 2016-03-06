Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Joshua Sortino
sortino
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
group of people walking on desert during dawn
Hiking In Mojave
A map marker
Mojave National Preserve, Kelso, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop wallpaper
4K Images
macbook wallpaper
mac wallpaper
1920x1080 wallpaper
aesthetic wallpaper
8k wallpaper
windows 10 wallpaper
sunset
sunrise
2560x1440 wallpaper
1080p wallpaper
desert
cloud
live wallpaper
cool wallpaper
chrome wallpaper
grey
apple wallpaper
1440p wallpaper
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20