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Artem Verbo
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group of people swimming
Narrow Neck Beach
A map marker
Narrow Neck Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
summer
clouds
white
grey
men
silhouette
swimming
volcano
horizon
auckland
gray
tribe
rangitoto
wading
new zealand
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