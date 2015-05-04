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Daniel Genser
danielgenser
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group of people standing on gray escalator surrounded by green leafed trees during daytime
People on the escalator
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
green
architecture
trees
urban
solar
stairs
asia
structure
escalator
railing
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