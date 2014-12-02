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Masha Danilova
mashaissomasha
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group of people standing on brown stand surrounded by body of water
Sightseeing On The Beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
clouds
grey
lake
sand
fog
island
tourist
mist
cloudy
shore
tourists
aqua
peninsula
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