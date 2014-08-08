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group of people sitting on white limestone
Scala dei Turchi cliff
A map marker
Scala dei Turchi, realmonte, italy
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Published on
August 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
blue
summer
summer wallpaper
rock
horizon
summer background
coast
paradise
sunset
italy
white
waves
sicily
scala dei turchi
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