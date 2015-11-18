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Alexandre Perotto
perotto
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group of people on white sand beach
Crowded sand beach
A map marker
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
summer
sun
hot
ship
swimming
brazil
umbrella
summer beach
teal
swim
brasil
rio
summer vibe
copacabana
atlantic
rio de janeiro
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