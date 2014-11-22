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Gianluca Cosetta
gianlucacosetta
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group of people near Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower from the square
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FS15
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
blue
architecture
paris
eiffel tower
france
europe
tourism
tower
tourist
square
landmark
eiffel
public place
cliche
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