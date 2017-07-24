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Daniel Norris
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group of people in kitchen
Masters At Reuben Hills
A map marker
Sydney, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
coffee
restaurant
work
cafe
australia
grey
male
sydney
shop
espresso
minimalism
modern
barista
denim
coffe shop
make
overalls
roastery
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