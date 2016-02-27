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sarathy selvamani
sarathy_selvamani
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group of people holding red nets
Men with red nets chennai
A map marker
Chennai, India
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Published on
February 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
man
people
work
life
red
adult
working
men
fishing
floor
sitting
colours
net
threads
work space
india
chennai
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