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Paul Van Lake
corndog
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group of people camping on snow mountains
Camp 3 on Mt. Mckinley
A map marker
Denali, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G930V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
winter
outdoor
snow
cloud
white
camping
ice
tent
hike
camp
explore
expedition
alp
outdoors
united states
alps
glacier
arctic
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