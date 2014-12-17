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group of glass bottles
Vintage medicinal bottles
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
grey
medicine
retro
bottle
old
vintage background
jar
antique
bottles
tin
jars
close-up
tincture
ointment
medicine bottles
medicinal
tins
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