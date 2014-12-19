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Alberto Restifo
albertorestifo
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ground covered with snow
Frozen mountainous landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A900
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
white
winter wallpaper
ice
snow wallpaper
winter background
cool
mountain range
cold
glacier
frost
cloudy
frozen
snow background
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