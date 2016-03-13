Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Clem Onojeghuo
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
groom pine coan
Groom’s pinecone
A map marker
Royston, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
photography
grey
table
celebration
glass
dinner
glasses
marriage
bridal
wine glass
entertainment
dining
reception
napkin
cutlery
pinecone
tableware
reservation
place setting
wedding dinner
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20