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Erik Stine
charleseriksun
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groom kissing bride near white gazebo
Groom dips bride during kiss
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
building
wedding
fall
grey
bouquet
kissing
dress
wedding background
marriage
suit
kiss
bride
bride and groom
beard
slate
married
gown
gazebo
shingles
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