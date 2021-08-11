Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ross Stone
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bishop, CA, USA
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A mountain road up to South Lake Sabrina near Bishop California.
Related tags
usa
bishop
ca
road
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
south lake
California Pictures
california forest
sign
road trip
Forest Backgrounds
path
HQ Background Images
Nature Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
nature images
bishop creek
rs2photography
forest road
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures