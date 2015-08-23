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Kev Kombs
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greyscale photography of woman walking with hand at the back holding other hand
With him in tow
A map marker
Wallkill, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
couple
trees
grass
walking
journey
holding hands
jeans
walk
backyard
holding hand
lead
follow
african american
leading
b&w
follow me
looking away
poc
united states
Creative Commons images
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