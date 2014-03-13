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davide ragusa
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greyscale photography of concrete stairways
Scala SS. Maria del Monte
A map marker
Scala SS. Maria del Monte, Caltagirone, italy
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Published on
March 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
grey
urban
fog
stone
history
stairs
flag
town
steps
cold
staircase
step
mystical
italian
stair
old city
haze
stairwell
italy
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