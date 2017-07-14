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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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greyscale photography of clouds
b&w reflections 768
A map marker
Tysons Corner Center, Tysons, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
black
architecture
construction
cloud
window
frame
reflections
city
urban
weather
office building
town
outdoors
united states
staircase
high rise
cumulus
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